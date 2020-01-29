‘Night to honor Christian allies’: Knesset caucus recognizes evangelical support in Jerusalem

The annual event honors outstanding Christian individuals who have been steadfast in their commitment to Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Knesset members and other government leaders will join both Jewish and Christian leaders on Wednesday in Jerusalem for an annual reception in honor of Christians who have been steadfast in their commitment to Israel.

During the “Night to Honor Our Christian Allies,” the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) in conjunction with Keren Hayesod will honor Pastor Larry Huch and Jobst Bittner for their strong advocacy for the Jewish State.

Pastor Huch is one of the founders of “Project Aliyah,” an organization that provides financial support for thousands of Jews moving to Israel from Europe and North Africa.

He has been involved in building bomb shelters for the children at the Ahava Children’s Village in Haifa, a residential center that supports Israeli children coming from high-risk home situations.

The pastor has also been active in providing financial support to Holocaust survivors in Maale Adumim located in Judea and Samaria.

“Pastor Huch is a true friend of Israel. He has greatly contributed to aliyah, absorption and all of Israeli society. Many new immigrants that have chosen to make their homes in Israel have benefited from Pastor Huch’s support and kind heart,” said World Chairman of Keren Hayesod Sam Grundwerg in a statement.

“He is a true example for all of us of what it means to support and stand with Israel. We thank him greatly for his friendship.”

Jobst Bittner is a founder of the “March of Life” movement, an initiative that coordinates commemorative Holocaust and Pro-Israel marches in over 20 countries and 400 cities all over the world.

“The honorees at this year’s event are heroic leaders who have bravely fought for and contributed to the State of Israel because of their personal convictions and faith. They have inspired like-minded Christians around the world to join in their efforts and stand together with Israel. It is an honor for the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus to partner with these great leaders in protecting our shared roots and values.” said KCAC Director Josh Reinstein.

The KCAC is a multi-partisan caucus comprised of 17 Knesset members. It aims to forge direct lines of communication between Knesset members and Christian leaders, organizations and political representatives in Israel and throughout the world.

Keren Hayesod is an NGO that works to further the national priorities of the State of Israel and Israeli society by encouraging aliyah and connecting young Diaspora Jews to Israel and Jewish life.