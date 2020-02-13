Nikki Haley: ‘UN hit a new low’ with blacklist

“The timing of this after the U.S. released a peace plan is conniving & manipulative at best. Shameful,” Haley tweeted.

By David Jablinowitz, World Israel News

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has accused the UN of hitting “a new low” with the publication on Wednesday by the world body’s Human Rights Council of a list of more than 100 companies that it says are operating in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Haley calls it an “anti-Semitic blacklist.”

Posting on Twitter, she also strongly hinted that she believed the list was published now to sabotage the efforts of President Donald Trump on the heels of his January 28 announcement of a peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, which acknowledges the Jewish people’s right to their biblical land, including Judea and Samaria.

“The timing of this after the U.S. released a peace plan is conniving & manipulative at best. Shameful,” Haley tweeted.

Haley served as UN ambassador in 2017 and 2018.

During her term, she made anti-Israel bias at the United Nations a central theme, declaring that she would fight it.

“There’s a new sheriff in town,” she declared to thunderous applause at the annual AIPAC policy conference in Washington in March 2017.

“You’re not going to take our number one democratic friend in the Middle East and beat up on them,” Haley asserted.

At the end of her term, the U.S. pulled out of UNESCO, accusing the agency of an anti-Israel bias in questioning the Jewish connection to Jerusalem and Hebron.

“UNESCO is among the most corrupt and politically biased UN agencies,” Haley tweeted at the time. “Today the U.S. withdrawal from this cesspool became official,” she said.

The former governor of South Carolina was also at the forefront of the effort which ultimately led to the Trump administration’s announcement that it would cut all U.S. funding for UNRWA, arguing that the agency was perpetuating and not trying to solve the Palestinian refugee problem and was allowing for incitement against the Jewish State.