IDF officer, two soldiers killed in northern Gaza

The three men were members of the Shimshon Battalion in the Kfir Brigade and were carrying out operations in Beit Lahiya at the time of their deaths.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Three soldiers—Captain Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, Staff Sergeant Netanel Pessach, and Sergeant Major Hillel Diener—were killed overnight Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip, the military confirmed on Monday evening.

The three men were members of the Shimshon Battalion in the Kfir Brigade and were carrying out operations in Beit Lahiya at the time of their deaths.

Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin, served as a deputy commander; Pessach, 21, was from Elazar; and Diener, 21, hailed from Talmon.