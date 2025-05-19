Palestinian who spat on IDF officer surrenders in PA territory

A Palestinian man who spat on an IDF soldier is arrested by Israeli police (Screenshot/X)

A Palestinian man who spat on a female IDF officer on a bus has surrendered after shocking footage went viral.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian man who spat on a female IDF officer in an unprovoked attack surrendered to Palestinian Authority police on Sunday, after a video of the incident went viral.

The man, who has not been publicly named, was apparently residing illegally in Israel when he randomly assaulted Maj. Gen. Tamar Galidwani.

Speaking about the incident to Hebrew-language media, Galidwani recalled that she was riding a public bus from Ramat Gan to Tel Aviv, when a young man sat next to her and started watching videos in Arabic.

Galidwani moved to another part of the bus, but minutes later, the man walked over to where she was sitting.

“At some point, I moved to another seat because I was uncomfortable hearing that music,” Galidwani told Walla.

“Then, when he got up to get off at a stop — I believe on Herzl Street in Ramat Gan — he stood next to me, spat in my face, and got off the bus,” she said.

The most disturbing part of the incident, Galidwani said, is that the passengers and bus driver did not do anything to assist her.

She said that she felt the man had assaulted her because she was wearing an IDF uniform, and that his actions were meant to a slap in the face to the Israeli military.

The incident “could have ended differently,” she noted, adding that it was a “violent” attack for “all intents and purposes.”

Galidwani stressed that “you shouldn’t be afraid to wear an IDF uniform in our country.”

Police launched an investigation, including releasing footage of the incident, taken from a security camera inside the bus.

The clip quickly made the rounds on social media in Israel.

Several hours later, the assailant then turned himself in to PA forces, likely fearing an IDF or Israeli police raid.

The man is believed to be from the terror hotspot of Huwara, which has seen numerous brutal murders of Israelis in recent years.

The PA police transferred the perpetrator for questioning by Israeli security forces.

“Zero tolerance toward those who harm IDF soldiers,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir wrote on X, alongside a photo of the perpetrator being placed in an Israeli police car.