Search

WATCH: Israeli police discover illegal Palestinians hiding in roof of van

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-police-discover-illegal-palestinians-hiding-in-roof-of-van/
Email Print

Ahead of Ramadan, Jerusalem Border Police arrested four illegal infiltrators hiding in a transport vehicle near the Hizma crossing, detained the driver for smuggling, and impounded the vehicle as part of heightened security measures.

>