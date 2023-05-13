Palestinians blame Biden admin for Gaza confrontation

Biden “bears responsibility for the deterioration of the situation because of its silence over Israeli crimes and failure to stop them.”

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday said the Biden administration “bears responsibility” for the tensions in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip, slamming Washington’s inaction in fighting Israeli “aggression.”

PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokespersona, Nabil Abu Rudaineh, commented on the latest round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, saying that the American administration “also bears responsibility for the deterioration of the situation because of its silence over Israeli crimes and failure to stop them.”

Another senior PA official told the Jerusalem Post that President Joe Biden had “not fulfilled most of the promises he made to the Palestinians before and after the US presidential election,” apparently referencing Biden’s promise to reopen the U.S. consulate — shuttered by the Trump administration — in eastern Jerusalem.

“Now that he has announced his decision to seek reelection, we don’t expect him to do anything to help the Palestinians or put pressure on Israel,” he said.

Another Palestinian official was cited as saying: “We hear nice statements from the Biden administration, but they have proved that they are not much different than previous American administrations that were biased in favor of Israel.”

Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials in Ramallah have come under fire for not publicly commenting on the fighting between Israel and Gaza to date.