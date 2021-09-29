Palestinians share classified information of next Israel Security Agency chief

The "wanted" poster for incoming Shin Bet chief "R," which Palestinians began to spread on social media on Sept. 26, 2021. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff, JNS.org

Unknown Palestinians have published the identity of Israel’s next Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) director on social media, slapping his face on a “wanted” poster. The information was then shared on Palestinian media.

R. was appointed as Israel’s next director of the Shin Bet by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on September 1.

Under Israeli law, the identity of R., currently the Shin Bet deputy director, is under embargo, pending the approval of his appointment by the Public Service Nominations Committee.

On Sunday, his personal information, including his image, full name and home address, were made public and shared on social media. Twitter users have said that the sensitive information originated from “intelligence sources” in Hamas.

Other sources cited by Israeli media have argued that the information was released in retaliation for the killing of five terrorists in an Israel Defense Forces raid in Jenin. Palestinian followers commented by wishing R. a swift demise.

R, 55, is married with three children. He studied Political Science and Philosophy from Tel Aviv University and got his master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. After serving as a combat soldier in a special unit in the IDF, he joined the Shin Bet and slowly climbed the ranks over the years.

R has extensive operational experience in Gaza, Judea and Samaria and Lebanon. He was chosen, Bennett said at the time, “due to his years of experience, notable performance, and his understanding of the significant challenges that the State of Israel and its security agency will have to face.”