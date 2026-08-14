Pentagon answers Iran’s Shahed threat with first-ever multinational attack drone force

US Central Command has launched Task Force Falcon Strike, the first multinational, multi-domain attack drone force of its kind, accelerating America’s shift toward low-cost drone warfare after years of confronting Iran’s growing unmanned arsenal.

The force will deploy one-way “kamikaze” drones designed for precision strikes and mass attacks capable of overwhelming enemy air defenses. The concept provides Washington with a cheaper alternative to cruise missiles — and effectively turns Iran’s own strategy against it, following Tehran’s extensive use and export of Shahed-type drones to Russia and regional proxies.

Falcon Strike builds on CENTCOM’s deployment of the LUCAS attack drone, which can launch from ships, vehicles and ground positions, including a historic first launch from a US Navy warship. Drawing lessons from Ukraine, the Red Sea and the battle over Hormuz, the new force will combine American capabilities with those of regional allies as drones become increasingly central to modern warfare.