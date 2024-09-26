Pentagon says it’s not sharing intelligence or providing support for Israel during Hezbollah operations

Pentagon: ‘When it comes to Lebanon, the U.S. military has no involvement in Israel’s operations.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Pentagon said it’s not proving intelligence support to Israel in its operations against Hezbollah, Reuters reports.

When Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh was asked if the US was providing support, including sharing intelligence, with Israel during its operations against Hezbollah, she replied, “No, no support.”

She also said it didn’t appear that an Israeli ground invasion of Hezbollah was imminent.

“When it comes to Lebanon, the U.S. military has no involvement in Israel’s operations,” Singh said.

Nonetheless, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Monday, “In light of increased tensions in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel” to augment those already in place.”

The U.S. already has considerable forces in the region, including an aircraft carrier strike group.

Although not publicly criticizing the operations, US President Joe Biden is reportedly opposed to Israel’s defense against Hezbollah, according to Politico.

The US officials warned their Israeli counterparts on Monday that operations against Hezbollah would put a halt to a diplomatic solution, one they preferred to military strikes.

On Monday, Hezbollah launched a barrage of missiles, many of which targeted cities around Haifa, Tiberias and the Galilee region.

In response, Israel launched extensive strikes in Lebanon, killing dozens of Hezbollah terrorists.

In a speech on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly, Joe Biden said, ““Full-scale war is not in anyone’s interest,” “The situation has escalated…. A solution is still possible. In fact, it remains the only path to lasting security and to allow the residents of both countries to return to their homes.”

In July, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US would support Israel if a war broke out with Lebanon.

“If Israel is attacked.. we will help to help Israel defend itself. We’ve been clear about that from the very beginning, but again, we don’t want to see that happen,” Austin said.

“Israel will do what it needs to defend itself. And it’s demonstrated that you know, time and again,” Austin explained.

“Certainly that’s not a scenario that we’d like to see occur,” Austin said.

Austin said, “We remain concerned about the potential of this escalating into a full fight. And I don’t believe that a fight is inevitable.”

“I think that you know, we’d like to see things resolved in a diplomatic fashion,” he added.