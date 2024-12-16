American podcaster Candace Owens named Antisemite of the Year

StopAntisemitism crowns conservative pundit Candace Owens, who promoted medieval blood libels and allegations of ‘secret Jewish gangs,’ as Antisemite of the Year for 2024, beating out pro-Hamas climate activist Greta Thunberg.

By World Israel News Staff

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens has been named this year’s Antisemite of the Year by a watchdog group monitoring anti-Jewish bigotry after the former Daily Wire personality pushed antisemitic blood libels and a host of conspiracy theories aimed at Jews.

On Sunday, StopAntisemitism announced that Owens, 35, had received over 30,000 votes in the annual Antisemite of the Year poll, beating out climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“Owens edged out Hamas apologist Greta Thunberg and terror-supporting Twitch streamer Hasan Piker for the title, inheriting the dishonor from 2022 winner, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib,” StopAntisemitism said.

“Once celebrated for her unapologetic takes that catapulted her into the conservative spotlight, Owens was given platforms by prominent Jewish conservatives like Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro. But after Hamas’s October 7th massacre, she revealed her shocking antisemitism, leading to her departure from Shapiro’s Daily Wire and condemnation from PragerU.

“Owens’ remarks were so vile that even evangelical and conservative groups denounced her, including her father-in-law, Sir Michael Farmer. In addition, She’s been banned from countries like New Zealand and Australia, blaming the fallout on a ‘Zionist media empire.'”

“From defending Hitler’s actions in Germany and mocking Jewish fears over Kanye West’s antisemitic tweets to claiming Israel forces Muslims into segregated quarters and insinuating Hollywood is run by ‘sinister Jewish gangs’, Owens has been rightfully crowned 2024’s Antisemite of the Year.”

Owens responded to the announcement in a series of tweets, comparing StopAntisemitism to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Obviously I will prepare an acceptance speech for my show tomorrow. So many people to thank,” she wrote.

“The ratio under this post is incredible lol. Zionists are completely out of touch. Reminiscent of BLM in 2020 running around calling everything and everyone racist. From excruciatingly annoying, to mildly entertaining to utterly obsolete. We are all fatigued with ‘antisemitism’.”

Once a prominent personality in The Daily Wire‘s lineup, Owens parted ways with the conservative platform in March following a series of controversial comments regarding Israel, Jews, and Daily Wire cofounder Ben Shapiro.

Along with promoting claims of an evil “Zionist empire” controlling world affairs and Jewish-run Hollywood sex gangs, Owens has also challenged the historical veracity of the Holocaust and even appeared to offer a defense of Adolf Hitler.

“We have been indoctrinated, and we actually know nothing about the person other than the fact that we must fear him,” Owens said in July.

In the same podcast, Owens cast doubt on the Holocaust, calling it “an ethnic cleansing [that] almost took place,” while accusing the Allied powers of ethnically cleansing Germans in eastern Europe.

The Allied powers, she claimed, “ethnically cleansed 12 million Germans… in the exact same [concentration] camps that we then transferred the Germans into so that we could mass kill them.”

Owens also denied the medical experiments – often deadly – conducted by SS officer Josef Mengele, calling documentation of the experiments “bizarre propaganda.”

“The idea that they just cut a human up and then sewed them back together. Why would you do that? Even if you’re the most evil person in the world, that’s a tremendous waste of time and supplies,” she said.