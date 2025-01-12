Pope Francis slams Israel over ‘shameful’ humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip

The 88-year-old pontiff accused Israel of ‘bombing civilians’ and leaving Gazan children to ‘freeze to death,’ slamming the Jewish state over what he called the ‘shameful’ situation in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Pope Francis blasted Israel in an address last week, castigating the Jewish state over what he described as the “shameful” humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war against Hamas.

On Thursday, an aide to the pontiff delivered Pope Francis’ 2025 State of the World speech, after a cold left the pope unable to give the address personally.

In the address, Pope Francis called for a “diplomacy of home” and a “diplomacy of freedom,” to replace what he termed the “horrid commerce” of war.

Lamenting the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the pope touched on other high-profile conflicts around the world, calling for international efforts to end the fighting.

Pope Francis advocated for the release of Israeli hostages held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, while demanding more international aid for Gazans and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“I renew my appeal for a ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza, where there is a very serious and shameful humanitarian situation, and I ask that the Palestinian population receive all the aid it needs.”

“My prayerful hope is that Israelis and Palestinians can rebuild the bridges of dialogue and mutual trust, starting with the smallest, so that future generations can live side by side in the two States, in peace and security, and that Jerusalem can be the ‘city of encounter’, where Christians, Jews and Muslims live together in harmony and respect.”

The 88-year-old Catholic cleric also reiterated his support for the negotiating of a new nuclear deal with Tehran.

“More recently, I think of the positive signs of a resumption of negotiations to return to the framework of the Iran nuclear deal, with the aim of ensuring a safer world for all.”

Last year, Pope Francis repeatedly criticized Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza, and suggested that the IDF may be guilty of genocide in the coastal enclave.

“This is cruelty, this is not war,” Pope Francis declared during a speech on December 21st, drawing sharp criticism not only from Israel but from Jewish and Christian groups abroad.