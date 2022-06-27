Prince Charles denies wrongdoing over accepting bags of cash from Qatari sheikh

Suitcases of cash received from Qatari sheikh during four-year period were passed along to charities associated with the heir to the throne.

By Associated Press

Prince Charles’ office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.

The Sunday Times reported that the heir to throne was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar at private meetings between 2011-2015.

On one occasion the money was stuffed in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store.

The report said the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund. It did not allege that anything illegal was done.

Charles’ office, Clarence House, said in a statement that the donations “were passed immediately to one of the prince’s charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed.”

The prince’s charitable fund told the newspaper it had verified “that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty … and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific inquiry during the audit. There was no failure of governance.”

Qatar’s government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Qatar’s prime minister between 2007 and 2013, Hamad oversaw the oil-rich state’s sovereign wealth fund, which has major property investments around the world, including London’s Shard skyscraper, Heathrow Airport and Harrods department store.

London police are currently investigating a separate allegation that people associated with another of the prince’s charities, the Prince’s Foundation, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of any such offer.

Qatar has previously donated millions in cash-filled suitcases to Hamas cover the salaries of Gaza’s civil servants.

World Israel News staff contributed to this report.