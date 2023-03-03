Prince Harry hosting trauma expert who compared Hamas to Warsaw Ghetto fighters for public talk

Israel-bashing trauma expert Gabor Maté is due to have an ‘intimate’ public conversation with the Prince on Saturday, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

By World Israel News Staff

Trauma expert Dr. Gabor Mate, a child Holocaust survivor who is vehemently anti-Israel and has defended the likes of antisemites Roger Waters and Jeremy Corbyn, was invited to participate in a livestreamed discussion with Prince Harry on Saturday, The Jewish Chronicle (JC) reported.

The topic of discussion is based on “living with loss and the importance of personal healing” in the context of Harry’s memoir, Spare, which describes his grief over the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

Mate, who was born in Budapest in 1944, during the peak of the murder of Hungarian Jews, and lost several relatives in the Holocaust, eventually moved to Canada, where he studied medicine and specialized in trauma and addiction.

The far-left physician has been a frequent, vocal critic of “cruel” Israel. Just one example: On July 22, 2014, when Israel was at war with Hamas after the terrorist organization kidnapped and murdered three Jewish boys and was launching thousands of rockets at Israel, the Toronto Star published an Israel-bashing op-ed by Mate, in which he accused the Jewish state of “ethnic cleansing,” whitewashed Palestinian terror against innocent civilians and compared Hamas to the Warsaw Ghetto fighters.

“There is no understanding Gaza out of context — Hamas rockets or unjustifiable terrorist attacks on civilians — and that context is the longest ongoing ethnic cleansing operation in the recent and present centuries, the ongoing attempt to destroy Palestinian nationhood,” Mate claimed.

“The Palestinians use tunnels? So did my heroes, the poorly armed fighters of the Warsaw Ghetto. Unlike Israel, Palestinians lack Apache helicopters, guided drones, jet fighters with bombs, laser-guided artillery.”

Rabbi Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, told the JC:

“I am working under the assumption that the prince did not know this person’s political bias, his hatred for the Jewish state, his cavorting with antisemites and his covering for Hamas terrorists.

“This is a Holocaust survivor whose worldview sets him apart from 99 per cent of world Jewry. “As such, whoever made the arrangements to have this individual appear with Prince Harry, did him no favors,” Cooper said.

“If Prince Harry knew this man’s record and still chose him for the interview, our Centre would criticize the prince for such an inappropriate choice.”