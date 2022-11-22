Provincial IRGC head – We’ll bring Netanyahu to Iran in a slave collar

The threat was uttered during a funeral for security forces killed in clashes with protestors in the Isfahan region of Iran.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A provincial head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRCG) said Sunday that once the authorities crush the anti-regime demonstrations in the country, Iran would get to incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and enslave him, according to the regime-controlled Tasnim news agency.

Speaking at a funeral for security forces who were killed in clashes with anti-regime protestors, IRGC commander of the Isfahan region Mojtaba Fada said, “The former prime minister of the Zionist regime announced that he hopes to travel to Tehran due to the recent disturbances [if widespread protests lead to the overthrow of the government], but God willing, the Islamic Republic will prevail and we will bring him to Iran with his hands tied and a [slave] collar around his neck after the defeat of the child-killing regime of Israel.”

Fada spoke briefly of his hopes regarding Netanyahu while focusing his attention on blaming the country’s foes in general and the United States in particular for the protests.

“The opponents of the Islamic Republic have used all their capacities to attack the Islamic Revolution, and in this regard, they are trying to instill despair in the Iranian people by using the media empire,” he said.

Calling America “the enemy,” he claimed the U.S. “is seeking to use weak elements, enemies and those who have sold themselves” against the Islamic regime. Furthermore, Fada said, America “has lined up some cultural and sports figures and leaders of separatist and terrorist groups to spread rumors and sedition against Iran.”

The Iranian leadership refers to those who have come out to demonstrate against the regime in some 150 cities across the country for the last two months as “terrorists.”

The “recent conspiracies were organized” ones, Fada added, including the international sanctions on the country, the “assassination of prominent figures of Iran,” and attacks on “scientific centers to prevent the progress of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Tehran has blamed Israel several times over recent years for a string of explosions and other acts of sabotage in Iranian nuclear sites, as well as targeted killings of its nuclear scientists.

The IRGC brigadier general declared that none of the efforts against his country would succeed.

Praising the dedication of the security forces’ “martyrs,” whose funeral he was attending, he said that Iran’s foes “faced failure, because the people of Iran did not allow the enemies to act and declared that they will support the Islamic Revolution and their leader until the last drop of blood.”

Fada, who headed the IRGC in Isfahan since July 2019, is no stranger to the practice of violently suppressing protests. He is responsible for the mass arrest of demonstrators and ordering the use of deadly weapons against unarmed protesters in his province during the November 2019 nationwide protests, which resulted in the death of at least 24 people, according to the Faces of Crime website run by Iranian opposition group Justice for Iran.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported last week that at least 16,813 demonstrators have been arrested by security forces since protests erupted after a young Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, was beaten to death by morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

At least 402 protestors have been killed, including at least 58 minors, HRANA added, while 43 security personnel have died in the clashes. State news agencies have admitted to the death of 38 members of the regime’s forces.

Over 2,000 Iranians have been officially charged by state authorities, at least five have been sentenced to death, and another 21 are facing the death penalty as well, according to human rights organizations.