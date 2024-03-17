Rebutting Schumer’s claims, vast majority of Israelis say no chance of peace with Palestinians

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, Jan. 31, 2023. (Ronaldo Schemidt/Pool via AP)

New poll shows eight-in-ten Israelis say there is no chance for peace with Palestinians in the foreseeable future, most Israelis say settlements in Judea & Samaria are important to Israel’s security.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Few Israelis believe there is any chance of achieving a peaceful settlement with the Palestinian Authority anytime in the foreseeable future, a new poll shows, rebutting claims by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Last Thursday, the senior New York senator lambasted the Netanyahu government, calling for snap elections and the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During his address, Schumer expressed optimism for the prospects of a two-state solution, but added that Israel’s “right-wing zealots” must be removed from power and new elections held, calling Netanyahu an “obstacle to peace.”

“With the prospect of a real two-state solution on the table…I believe they will be far more likely to support more mainstream leaders committed to peace. If presented with a two-state solution, then most mainstream Israelis will support it.”

According to a poll released by the Jewish People Policy Institute that same day, however, it appears the vast majority of Israelis do not believe a peaceful settlement to the Arab-Israeli conflict is likely to be achieved in the near future.

Seventy-nine percent of Israeli Jews said “there is no chance of a peace agreement with the Palestinians in the foreseeable future.”

Only 12% of Israeli Jews disagreed with the above statement, compared to 28% of Arab-Israelis.

In addition, a majority of Israelis did not agree with the statement that “Ultimately, there is no substitute for a long-term peace settlement with the Palestinians,” which received the backing of 43% of Israeli Jews.

Most Israeli Jews expressed support for settlements in Judea and Samaria, with 56.8% saying the settlements “create deterrence and contribute to the security of all Israeli citizens,” compared to 42.2% who said such communities are a “burden on the IDF.”

A plurality of Israelis say that the government must “make a great effort to maintain” Israel’s alliance with the U.S., “including compromises on things that do not actually endanger Israel’s security.”

Forty-six percent of Israeli Jews and 42% of Israeli Arabs agreed that Israel should make concessions to maintain its relationship with the U.S., while 45% of Israeli Arabs and 16% of Israeli Jews said that while the U.S. “is an important ally,” that “does not mean that we have to accept its positions.”

In addition, 12% of Jews and 6% of Arabs say that America’s importance as an ally is decreasing and Israel should not behave as if its existence depends on American support; with a further 8% of Jews and 4% of Arabs saying that the U.S. is no longer an important ally of Israel, and “in recent years it has caused Israel more harm than good.”