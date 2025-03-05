Released Israeli hostages suffered severe malnutrition, muscle loss

An Israeli military helicopter with released Israeli hostages arrive at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, November 24, 2023. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Many are undergoing physiotherapy to rebuild lost muscle mass, while others require specialized dental treatment due to broken teeth and other oral health complications.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Released hostages suffered extreme malnutrition, with some losing up to 40% of their body weight, severe muscle loss and vitamin deficiencies, the Israeli Health Ministry disclosed on Wednesday.

“In some cases, this led to muscle bleeding, causing significant pain and even affecting hemoglobin levels,” she said. “We are seeing the effects of long-term malnutrition, which requires continued medical and rehabilitative care,” said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry’s medical division during a briefing for reporters.

The returnees, many of whom were held in cramped conditions for extended periods, also suffered from severe vitamin deficiencies.

“We detected a significant drop in essential vitamins, including vitamin C, which in at least one case caused spontaneous muscle bleeding,” Dr. Mizrahi explained.

“Their diets were severely lacking in protein, fats, vegetables, and fruits. Some survived on empty carbohydrates that provided little to no nutritional value.”

According to the Health Ministry, hostages who have been released continue to require extensive medical care, both in hospitals and through dedicated community clinics.

Mizrahi also noted concerns regarding infectious diseases among the returnees, though she noted that these cases have been treated effectively.

“Some of the released hostages were forced to drink brackish water due to the lack of clean drinking water, which poses serious health risks,” she said.

“Additionally, we’ve seen returnees suffering from eye infections and other complications resulting from poor hygiene and inadequate medical care while in captivity.”

Beyond the physical toll, health officials are also monitoring the psychological effects of captivity on the released hostages. While many have shown resilience, DrMizrahi warned that long-term trauma is a serious concern.

“Some returnees came back to devastating personal losses, learning that family members or loved ones were killed while they were in captivity. They are now facing the challenge of rebuilding their lives under incredibly difficult circumstances,” she said.

The mental strain has also affected family members of the abductees. “We’ve seen cases where the emotional toll has even manifested physically,” Dr. Mizrahi noted.

“Some family members have experienced dental problems due to stress-related grinding or clenching of teeth. The psychological impact of these traumatic events extends beyond the hostages themselves.”

The Health Ministry has urged international organizations, particularly the Red Cross, to ensure that the hostages who remain in captivity receive proper nutrition and medical care.

“We fear that the longer the remaining hostages stay in captivity, the worse their medical condition will become,” Dr. Mizrahi warned. “There is a real danger to their lives.”

Israeli authorities are also collecting testimonies from the returnees to document the conditions they endured. The ministry has pledged to work closely with the families to ensure that future reports on the health of abductees are conducted with their full consent.

“This is not just about treating them now—it’s about ensuring long-term recovery,” Dr. Mizrahi emphasized. “We must remain vigilant and do everything in our power to bring the remaining hostages home safely and provide them with the care they desperately need.”

At least 1,180 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 59 remaining hostages, 36 are believed to be dead.