Revealed: Justice Department requested Hunter Biden’s bank records in 2019

Hunter Biden reveals he is under investigation for his "tax affairs" on December 9th, 2020. (Twitter/The Hill/Screenshot)

Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings stretch back to 2018, a new report reveals.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Bank records relating to the transfer of funds between President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and the Bank of China were the subject of a grand jury subpoena in 2019, some 17 months before the 2020 presidential election, corruption watchdog group Marco Polo recently discovered.

The revelation comes after years of rumors surrounding Hunter Biden’s dubious business ties to foreign entities, with suspicion about his financial ties to both private businesses and government officials catching the attention of government investigators.

The U.S. Department of Justice sent the subpoena to Biden’s bank, JP Morgan Chase, in May 2019, asking the finance industry titan to turn over any financial records pertaining to China linked to his account.

James Biden, the brother of Joe Biden and Hunter’s uncle, and Hunter Biden’s former business associates Devon Archer and Eric Schwerin were included in the subpoena.

The New York Post reported that while the subpoena was issued in 2019, the Justice Department investigation into Biden’s business dealings began in 2018.

Biden revealed last year via his father’s spokesperson that he was under investigation for tax evasion, though he claimed in a statement that he was “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately.”

In October 2020, the New York Post revealed that a hard drive originating from a laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contained extremely sensitive information, including emails detailing his efforts to introduce his father to foreign businessmen from Ukraine and China, as well as a video of Hunter smoking crack cocaine while engaging in a sex act.

The report from the Post, which directly contradicted the elder Biden’s claims that he had never spoken about or involved his son with foreign business dealings, was swiftly censored by Big Tech.

Facebook and Twitter both froze the Post’s accounts, and users who shared the article found themselves locked out of their accounts or unable to post links to the report.