Rubio: ‘Don’t believe anything Hamas says’

‘It’s not a stupid ceasefire,’ says US Secretary of State, emphasizing Israel must not allow Hamas to rebuild itself during the Gaza truce, as Netanyahu warns of return to war if hostages not released on Saturday.

By World Israel News Staff

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio appeared to back Israel’s plans to resume the war in the Gaza Strip if the Hamas terror organization fails to release Israeli hostages this coming Saturday.

During an interview Tuesday with NewsNation, Rubio said in response to Hamas claims Monday that Israel has abrogated the Gaza ceasefire by limiting aid into the Strip that “you can’t believe anything Hamas says.”

Rubio reiterated President Donald Trump’s demand that all of the remaining Israeli hostages be released on Saturday, and not merely the three slated for release as part of the pre-existing schedule.

“I think the President’s been very clear he wants to see those hostages come – be released. He’s tired of this drip, drip every week. There’s some Americans there as well. He wants to see them released, and he’s made very clear that if that’s not the case on Saturday, then then all bets are off. And it’s not going to be good for Hamas. But let’s hope that that resolves itself. ”

Nevertheless, Rubio expressed hope the ceasefire remains in place, while acknowledging that it remains “tenuous,” after Hamas announced it will delay the release of additional hostages.

“It’s always a tenuous ceasefire, because you’re dealing with a terrorist organization in Hamas,” Rubio continued.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see a resumption of hostilities. But by the same token, we can’t have Hamas deciding what parts of the deal they’re going to live up to and what parts they’re not.”

The Secretary of State seemed to signal support for continued Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip should the ceasefire fail.

“Part of the challenge here is that Hamas… continues to use networks to smuggle in weaponry and aid for themselves to reconstitute themselves. Israel can’t allow that to happen.”

“You can’t allow them, Hamas, to use the ceasefire to sort of rebuild itself and recover strength. So it’s a ceasefire but it’s not a stupid ceasefire.”