Rumors swirl of Sen. John Fetterman switching to Republican Party amid party tensions

September 11, 2022: John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for US Senate rallies for a packed crowed of supporters at Montgomery County Community College. (Shutterstock)

‘If he maintains his conservative lean, rural PA and suburban Republicans will back him,’ commented one analyst.

By Jewish Breaking News

NJ Assemblyman Jamel Holley ignited speculation with a social media post stating, “Just left a conversation and my source indicated to me that a key Democratic senator is expected to change party affiliation to Republican by next week. Wow!”

Rumors point to Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman as the potential defector.

Analysts suggest that Fetterman’s shift toward conservative policies has alienated far-left Democrats in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, leading to primary challenges and a lack of party support.

If the rumor is confirmed, Fetterman’s switch could reshape Pennsylvania’s political landscape and further tilt the Senate’s balance.