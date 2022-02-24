Russia denounces Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights

Russian diplomat Vassily Nebenzia chairs the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. (UN Photo/Loey Felipe)

By JNS.org and World Israel News Staff

At a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday where “Israel apartheid” was the focus rather than urgent global issues, Russia’s envoy said Moscow considers the Golan Heights to be a part of Syria.

“Russia doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights that are part of Syria,” Deputy Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a special debate devoted to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel captured the Golan during the 1967 Six-Day War, when the Jewish state was threatened with annihilation by the surrounding Arab countries and won a stunning victory in a war of defense.

Israel annexed the Golan in 1981. Former President Trump officially recognized the Golan as Israeli territory during his tenure.

“We are concerned over Tel Aviv’s announced plans for expanding settlement activity in the occupied Golan Heights, which directly contradicts the provisions of the 1949 Geneva Convention,” the Russian Mission tweeted.

These were Russia’s first comments about Israel in the hours since the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement voicing support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Wednesday following the Russian invasion.

Israel’s initial statement did not mention Russia by name, apparently in an effort not to anger Moscow, which has allowed Israel to operate with a large degree of freedom in its attacks on Iranian targets in Syria.

On Thursday, however, Israel clearly denounced Russia, calling the attack on Ukraine a “grave violation.”

Meanwhile, at the Security Council meeting, the Palestinian Authority ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour used the occasion to slam Israel, notably wearing a mask printed with the words “End Apartheid.”