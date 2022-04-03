Security forces thwart terror attack in central Israel, suspect arrested

The suspect, in Israel illegally, was arrested near Tel Aviv.

By World Israel News Staff

Police Special Forces and General Security Service (GSS) fighters Sunday night prevented a terrorist attack on Israel’s Highway 6, TPS reported.

According to the police spokesman, they acted on information acquired by the GSS and arrested a suspect at the Nachshonim junction near the Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, who intended to carry out an attack, the report said.

The suspect, who is in Israel illegally, was taken for questioning by the GSS.

Approximately 100,000 Palestinians from the Palestinian Authority enter Israel daily for work, and Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria also travel back and forth, IDF spokesperson Ran Kochav told Ynet in an interview published Sunday.

“Hundreds of farmers and workers cross over from the West Bank [Judea and Samaria] daily, and in some areas, the fence is not complete and requires an investment in infrastructure,” he said.

Footage obtained last week revealed that Arabs continue to cross into Israel illegally – and without difficulty — from the PA, Ynet reported.

Merely hours after the latest attack, camera footage showed fresh breaches in the fence located in the vicinity of Ya’bad, from where terrorist Dia’a Hamarsheh, who massacred five Israelis in B’nei Brak, hailed.

According to the report, this scenario occurs daily.