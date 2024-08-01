‘Senator Schumer has joined Hamas,’ says Trump

Former President continues public attacks on prominent Democrats over friction with Israel, accusing Senator Majority Leader of becoming a ‘proud member of Hamas.’

By World Israel News Staff

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump castigated top Congressional Democrats Wednesday evening, accusing them of hostility towards Israel.

During a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the former president said the Democrats have aligned themselves with the Hamas terror organization and anti-Israel elements on the American far-left, calling Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer a “proud member” of the Islamic terror organization.

“He fell in line,” Trump said of the New York Democrat. “Schumer refused to shake the Israeli prime minister’s hand.”

“Chuck Schumer has become a Palestinian. Yes, he has. Can you believe it. He has become a proud member of Hamas.”

Trump also took aim at former Speaker of the House and California Representative Nancy Pelosi, lambasting her criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address before Congress.

“Nancy Pelosi, likewise, has denounced the speech, in shameful terms,” Trump said.

The former president has taken aim at Democrats repeatedly recently over the party’s friction with Israel during the ongoing war in Gaza.

On Sunday, Trump told Jewish donors that Democrats “hate Israel.”

“The Democrats hate Israel. The Democrats largely hate the Jewish people. It’s time for the Jewish people to step up and vote for Republicans and vote for Donald Trump.”

Days later, Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of anti-Jewish bigotry, and agreed with a radio host who called her husband, Doug Emhoff, a “crappy Jew.”

“You can see the disdain,” Trump said. “Number one, she doesn’t like Israel. Number two, she doesn’t like Jewish people. You know it, I know it and everybody knows it and nobody wants to say it.”