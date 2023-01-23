‘Shame on you’: Netanyahu slams leftist who desecrated his father’s grave

“Leftist activists cross all red lines and most of the media is silent. Shame on you,” the prime minister wrote after a letter excoriating him was found on Benzion Netanyahu’s burial place.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed those who desecrated his father’s grave, calling the act a “crossing of all red lines.”

“Leftist activists cross all red lines and most of the media is silent. Shame on you,” the prime minister wrote on Facebook Monday.

On Friday, Channel 14 reported, family members visiting Dr. Benzion Netanyahu’s grave in Jerusalem found a letter, which said in part, “Your son seems demented and weak. In his weakness he is enabling a group of racists, fascists, homophobes and serial criminals to drag the State of Israel into being a failed kleptocracy in a bad case, or an isolated dictatorship in the worst case.”

“In any case,” the handwritten letter says, emphasizing with an underline, “We will not be a free people in our land,” quoting a line from the Israeli national anthem.

“History will judge accordingly,” the letter ends, with the signature “A worried citizen,” using the female form of the noun.

The elder Netanyahu was a Jewish encyclopedist and historian of note who became a leader of the pre-State of Israel Revisionist Zionist movement and remained a hawk on the Arab-Jewish conflict throughout his life. He passed away in 2012.

The note on the tombstone, written on graph paper, made clear that the writer’s motivation was her rejection of the set of judicial reforms that the government is suggesting, which the Opposition has declared to be a “danger to democracy.”

The prime minister, the note says, “has forgotten the principle of separation of powers in a liberal democracy as well as the difference between the rule of the people and tyranny of the majority.”

While the Opposition claims that most Israeli citizens are against the reforms, a survey last week by Direct Polls and Channel 14 tells a different story.