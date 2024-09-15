Shots fired at Donald Trump on golf course; no injuries

Trump campaign:’President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Shots were fired at Republican Presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump on Sunday; he is safe with no injuries.

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

According to law enforcement, a suspect was detained at the golf course after Secret Service had fired at him.

Officials have concluded that the shooting was intentional and was meant to target Trump.

The Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach was closed following the incident.

The Secret Service announced that they are working with West Palm Beach police to investigate the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m.

Upon hearing about the attempted shooting, President Joe Biden and Vice Presidential and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said they were “relieved to know he is safe.”

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” Harris wrote on the social media platform X.

CNN reported in July that the U.S. Secret Service has tightened security around former president Donald Trump after receiving intel that he was a target of an assassination plot by Iran.

This news raises questions about the security lapses that led to the assassination attempt carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks against Trump.

There is no indication of any connection between the Iranian plot and Crooks’ attempt to kill the former President.

“Secret Service learned of the increased threat from this threat stream,” a security official told CNN.

The Secret Service officials said the Trump campaign was aware of the heightened threat and warned them not to hold outdoor rallies where it was harder to vet attendees.

However, the Trump campaign would not comment on the matter, “We do not comment on President Trump’s security detail. All questions should be directed to The United States Secret Service,” the campaign said in a statement.