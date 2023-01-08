Smotrich: ‘No interest’ in helping Palestinian Authority ‘enemy’ to exist

“As much as the Palestinian Authority encourages terrorism and is an enemy, what interest do I have in helping it exist?” the Israeli finance minister said.

By World Israel News Staff

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich convened a press conference Thursday afternoon during which he implemented the government’s decision to transfer 139 million shekels (nearly $40 million), withheld from tax money for the Palestinian Authority, to the families of terror victims, Hebrew-language Ynet reported.

The decision was made as part of the new sanctions on the Palestinian Authority following its appeal to the International Court of Justice in The Hague against Israel.

These funds, Smotrich emphasized, are offset from the funds paid by the Palestinian Authority “in connection with terrorism.”

“We promised to correct, and today we correct an injustice. This is an important day for morality, the fight against terrorism and justice. There is no greater justice than offsetting the funds of the Authority that acted to support terrorism and transferring them to the families of the victims of terrorism.”

“There is no consolation here for the families of the murdered, but there is justice,” he said. “I am satisfied that I had the privilege of leading this correcting process as one of my first actions as minister of finance.”

Asked if he was aware that weakening the PA would strengthen Hamas, Smotrich stressed the PA’s own incitement to terrorism and the murder of Israeli citizens.

“As much as the Palestinian Authority encourages terrorism and is an enemy, what interest do I have in helping it exist?”

Two bereaved families were present at the press conference, Ynet reported: Herzl and Mirav Hajaj, the parents of Lieutenant Shir Hajaj, who was one of four murdered by a truck-ramming terrorist, and Ron Alon, son of Noa Alon, who was massacred in 2002 in the attack at the French Hill intersection.

“This day is a historic day,” Alon said, adding that he disagrees with Smotrich on one issue.

“There is comfort here. When the bereaved families get [financial] compensation, it will not bring back our loved ones, but it will give us a feeling that justice is carried out.”

Also, “when the PA is hit in the pocket,” it has an effect.