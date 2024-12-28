Soldier KIA in Gaza, bringing IDF wartime toll to 823

Maj. Hod Shriebman, 27, was killed in action in the Gaza Strip, Dec. 27, 2024. (Credit: IDF.)

The death toll among Israeli troops on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, stands at 823.

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed on Friday while battling Palestinian terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announced.

The slain man was named as Maj. Hod Shriebman, 27, of the elite Multidomain Unit, from Moshav Tzofit, near Kfar Saba.

On Wednesday, an IDF reservist was killed in combat in the central Gaza Strip. He was identified as Capt. (res.) Amit Levi, 35, from Shomria, a religious kibbutz in the northern Negev.

Two days earlier, three Israeli soldiers were killed in action fighting Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza.

The soldiers were named as Capt. Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin; Staff Sgt. Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar; and Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon.

All three men served in the Kfir Brigade’s 92nd “Shimshon” Infantry Battalion.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the Gaza ground incursion on Oct. 27, 2023, stands at 391, and at 823 on all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Additionally, Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, a member of the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage-rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded there in May.