Son of Muslim High Court of Justice nominee accused of supporting terror

Tel Aviv Magistrates Judge Khaled Kabub and his son have made controversial comments and associations.

By TPS

The National Ethics Committee of the Israeli Bar Association has launched an investigation into a complaint filed by Member of Knesset Itamar Ben Gvir in which he demanded the removal of Walid Kabub from the Bar Association for comments he made during Operation Guardian of the Walls which seemingly expressed support for terrorism.

Walid Kabub is the son of Judge Khaled Kabub, a High Court of Justice nominee.

During the countrywide Muslim riots in May that ensued during the IDF’s operation against Hamas, Kabub wrote on Facebook that “we will fill the streets with rage and demonstrations, and we will fill the prisons with innocent people.”

Following these remarks, Ben Gvir appealed to the Bar Association to dismiss Kabub for “supporting the enemy and encouraging acts of violence.”

“A person like Walid Kabub cannot be a lawyer in the State of Israel for even one minute, and I hope that the Bar Association will permanently remove a person who during the war against the people of Israel encouraged the instigators and rioters,” Ben Gvir stated Tuesday.

Judge Kabub, currently a Tel Aviv Magistrates judge and who may become Israel’s first Muslim High Court Justice, is facing similar accusations after meeting Sheikh Akrama Sabri in August 2020. Sabri, head of the Supreme Muslim Council, is a former Palestinian Authority Mufti, and has previously lent support to terrorism and suicide bombings and is linked to the Hamas terror organization. He has incited against the Jewish State on multiple occasions.

Kabub also met on the same occasion with Yousef Muhamir, chairman of the illegal Morabiton organization, banned due to its affiliation with outlawed Islamic Movement. Members of the Morabiton harass and intimidate Jews visiting the Temple Mount, claiming they are protecting the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The High Court nominee was honored during the meeting for his support for a campaign by Muslim organizations to prevent the destruction of Arab cemeteries. He received an award as part of the campaign.

Israel’s Supreme Court is short two justices. Because of the political paralysis between Likud and the Blue and White parties, Justices Hanan Melcer and Meni Mazuz were never replaced after retiring last year. Justices Neal Hendel and George Kara are retiring next year, and Chief Justice Esther Hayut and Justice Anat Baron will be stepping down in 2023.

In early December, Justice Minister Gideon Saar took the unusual but not unprecedented step of appointing Tel Aviv District Court Judge Shaul Shohat to a temporary six-month tenure. According to Hebrew media reports, Chief Justice Esther Hayut agreed to Judge Shohat’s temporary appointment.

A panel selecting four judges from a list of 24 has remained deadlocked for several months. Judge Shohat is not on the list, but his appointment could be extended or made permanent later on. Judge Kabub is on the 24-man list.

Traditionally, one High Court seat is set aside for an Arab justice. With Justice Kara due to step down next year, Judge Kabub is widely regarded as likely to be appointed as he is the most experienced Arab justice among the final 24.

Justice Kara and his Arab predecessors were Christian, which would make Judge Kabub the first Muslim to sit on Israel’s Supreme Court.

World Israel News staff contributed to this report.