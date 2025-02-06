Spain and Ireland reject Israel’s suggestion that they take in Gazan civilians

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Foreign Ministries of Spain and Ireland rejected Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz’s suggestion that they accept Palestinians displaced from Gaza.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares dismissed the idea, stating, “No one should even be debating where Palestinians in Gaza should go, because that debate is closed.”

He added, “Palestinians’ homeland is Gaza. Gaza should be part of the future Palestinian state, as recognized by Spain and most nations worldwide.”

Albares emphasized Spain’s support for humanitarian aid and Gaza’s reconstruction. “The EU has made clear its support for a two-state solution,” he stressed.

Ireland’s Foreign Ministry called Katz’s proposal “unhelpful and a source of distraction.”

“The priority must be a massive scale-up of aid to Gaza, the restoration of basic services, and a clear framework for displaced residents to return,” the ministry stated.

The Spanish and Irish ministries were responding to comments from Katz, who told reporters, “Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have leveled accusations and false claims against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories.”

Katz made these remarks after instructing the IDF to assist civilians leaving Gaza by land, sea, and air. He also expressed support for Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans.

Spain, Ireland, and Norway had unilaterally recognized a Palestinian state, and Spain halted all weapons exports to Israel.

In response, Israel’s Foreign Ministry immediately proposed recalling its ambassadors from Norway, Ireland, and Spain.

During a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump proposed relocating Palestinian civilians from Gaza to other countries and having the U.S. assume control of the territory during its reconstruction.

On Wednesday, the White House clarified some details of the plan, appearing to contradict Trump’s Tuesday claim that the resettlement would be permanent.

“I can confirm that the president is committed to rebuilding Gaza and to temporarily relocating those who are there because … it is a demolition site,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt also stated that under Trump’s plan, the U.S. would neither fund Gaza’s reconstruction nor deploy military forces to the area.

“This does not mean U.S. boots on the ground in Gaza, nor does it mean American taxpayers will fund the effort,” she said.

“Instead, it means that Donald Trump, known for his negotiation skills, will work to secure an agreement with regional partners.”