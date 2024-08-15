Students for Justice in Palestine threatens ‘revolutionary violence’ at UNC Chapel Hill

UNC did not respond to a request for comment on SJP’s post and threat to the campus.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

The campus group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) announced late last month the beginning of what it described as an “armed rebellion,” proclaiming its right to use political violence as a tactic for achieving its objective of destroying Zionism, Israel, and capitalism.

“We emphasize our support for the right to resistance, not only in Palestine, but also here in the imperial core,” the group said in a manifesto — which was reportedly crafted with the help of anti-Zionist UNC professors — posted on social media.

“We condone all forms of principled action, including armed rebellion, necessary to stop Israel’s genocide and apartheid, and to dismantle imperialism and capitalism more broadly. The oppressors will never grant full liberty to the oppressed; the oppressed must seize liberty with their own hands.”

The group then threatened to target the university this upcoming academic year, asserting that last semester’s “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” — a riotous and unlawful occupation of school property which convulsed the campus and resulted in 36 arrests — was “only one stage of a committed campaign to force the UNC-Chapel Hill administration to meet the demands laid out by UNC SJP.”

Spinning conspiracies of a nationwide plot against the group, it continued, “The administration, the injustice system, media outlets, zionists [sic], and other oppressive forces try to fracture us along several real and fictional axes. Students versus non-student, lesser charges versus greater charges, peaceful protester versus outside agitator. We are all outside agitators, and we stand firm as a unified bloc … Liberation may require revolutionary violence, but it must always stem from love.”

UNC did not respond to a request for comment on SJP’s post and apparent threat to the campus.

The group is not the first pro-Hamas student organization to warn that it is prepared to break the law, which may include harming others, to accomplish its objectives.

In July, a coalition of anti-Zionist groups based at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) issued an open threat to Jews who support Israel and Jewish organizations, promising to treat them as “extremist criminals.”

That same month, a pro-Hamas Harvard University group mocked the administration for dropping disciplinary sanctions against the organizers of an encampment there and, calling their movement an “intifada,” hinted that more disruptions are forthcoming.

Earlier in the summer, Columbia University’s SJP spin-off, Columbia Apartheid Divest (CUAD), endorsed Hamas.

Throughout the 2023-2024 academic year, pro-Hamas students across the country previewed the methods they would potentially employ to impose their will on Jewish and pro-Israel students and administrators, engaging in property destruction, violence, and incitement.

Uttering racist rhetoric not seen so pervasively at educational institutions in the US since the Ku Klux Klan launched a campaign of violence and terror to prevent school integration, pro-Hamas activists beat up Jewish students, told Jews “you are not safe here,” and graffitied swastikas on school property.

Many evaded justice by concealing their faces with medical-grade surgical masks, a tactic which critics have said is analogous to the Klan’s use of hooded masks.

In July, StandWithUs, a Jewish civil rights group based in California, urged the US Justice Department to facilitate holding violent and unlawful protesters accountable by enforcing legal statutes widely referred to as the “KKK Laws.”

Citing pro-Hamas activists’ preference for anonymity, StandWithUs argued that five anti-Zionist groups — most notably SJP — currently operating on the campus of Columbia University have perpetrated Klan-style acts of hate, violating a portion of the 1964 Civil Rights Act which guarantees all students, regardless of race or ethnic background, the right to a safe learning environment.

The situation at UNC is equally perilous, according to Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, a scholar and founder of the antisemitism watchdog AMCHA Initiative. She told The Algemeiner on Wednesday that UNC faculty played a role in writing SJP’s manifesto.

“The fact that UNC SJP’s Points of Unity call for ‘armed rebellion,’ ‘revolutionary violence,’ and ‘resistance by any means necessary’ … not only in Palestine but also here in the imperial core [i.e. the United States] is deeply alarming,” Rossman-Benjamin said.

“However, the fact that UNC Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine were collaborators on this post is the most frightening aspect of all. While the university has commendably taken steps to mitigate SJP’s campus behavior, little has been done to address faculty, who not only support SJP’s sentiments calling for violence targeting Jews and Zionists, but likely bring these sentiments into their classrooms.”

She continued, “Unless and until UNC can rein in their out-of-control faculty, antisemitism will continue to spiral out of control at UNC.