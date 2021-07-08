Suspect arrested in firework attack that burned Jewish woman at Manhattan rally

Mohammed Othman, charged by the NYPD in a May 20 firework attack. (NYPD Hate Crimes/Twitter)

The assailant was arrested for two other anti-Semitic incidents from the same protest, was charged for other assaults, and has six prior arrests.

By The Algemeiner

New York police arrested a Staten Island man on Wednesday for throwing a firework at a Jewish woman from the back of a pickup truck, on a day that saw multiple violent attacks against Jews attending a pro-Israel rally.

The NYPD said 24-year-old Mohammad Othman of Staten Island was arrested for the May 20 incendiary attack, which left a 55-year-old Jewish woman with burns.

⚠️UPDATE: Arrested, Mohammed Othman, 24, of Staten Island, and charged for three separate anti-Semitic Hate Crime Assaults that occurred Thursday May 20th, at 37 W. 47th St, at 1604 Broadway, and at 36th St and 9th Ave, in Manhattan. https://t.co/KYgvmfl5RH pic.twitter.com/kQty8TTUD6 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) July 7, 2021

Othman was arrested for two other anti-Semitic incidents from the same protest, and was charged with first-degree gang assault as a hate crime, third-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree reckless endangerment as a hate crime. He has six prior arrests, according to the New York Post, including on domestic violence charges.

Footage of the firework attack showed a crowd of frightened people fleeing from the blast.

Shortly after the incident, a Jewish man, Joseph Borgen, was brutally assaulted nearby by a group of assailants, four of whom have been arrested by the NYPD on hate crimes charges.