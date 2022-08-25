Brutal murder suspect of Orthodox Jewish man identified, on the run

Suspect in brutal unprovoked slaying of Baltimore Jewish man identified as Avery Miller; assailant is still at large.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Washington D.C. police named Avery Miller, 27, as the suspect who is believed to have brutally murdered Aryeh Wolf, an Orthodox Jewish man from Baltimore, in an apparently unprovoked attack.

Wolf, who was 25, was married and the father of a six-month-old baby. He was installing solar panels in a Southeastern D.C. neighborhood when Miller “walked up, produced a handgun, and shot multiple times,” D.C. police Capt. Kevin Kentish told The Washington Post.

After viewing security camera footage, he added that “it does not appear that anything was taken from the decedent.” Because the incident was not related to a robbery and Miller and Wolf had no previous interaction prior to the shooting, the motive for the murder remains unclear.

Ynet reported that Wolf’s family said they believe that he is the victim of an antisemitic hate crime, as he wore traditional religious Jewish clothing which made his faith clearly identifiable.

Breaking – DC police are searching for the man pictured below left in connection to the murder of a Jewish man – Aryeh Wolf, 25 of Baltimore (pic right) The suspect approached Aryeh yesterday as he was working & shot him Wolf tragically leaves behind a wife and 6 month old baby pic.twitter.com/QOTe4sB44g — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 11, 2022

“We want everybody looking for this individual. This person is armed and dangerous,” Kentish said in a press conference.

According to local news outlet ABC 2 Baltimore, Miller had previously spent time in prison for assaulting a police officer.

“There is just no way this is real,” Wolf’s wife, Mindy, wrote in a letter that was read aloud at his funeral earlier in August.

“You took care of me when no one else could have. There is a gaping hole in my heart that only your love is able to fill. Two and half years with you will never be enough.”

Wolf was a regular volunteer at Chai Lifeline, a charity thT helps children suffering from serious illness.

“We are shocked and devastated by this news and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Chai Lifeline said in a statement after Wolf’s slaying.

“May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.”