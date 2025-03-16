Teenage-designed space satellites may help enable Mars travel

As well as collecting research, the satellites will telemetrically transmit the names of all Israeli civilians and soldiers killed from October 7, 2023, to December 2024, meaning they will be displayed continuously on the Israel Space Agency website.

By Crystal Jones, TPS

The largest ever Israeli group satellite constellation – created in Israel by high school students – was launched into space today – and may help humans travel to nearby planet Mars in the future.

Nine intricate nanosatellites were launched from a base in the US after students in Israel spent three years building the equipment as part of a nationwide project.

Each satellite measures 10×10×11.3 cm – a little bigger than the size of a golf ball – and was launched into the Earth’s orbit at 500 kilometers aboard a space rocket.

Once released, the objects will travel at a speed of five miles per second and collect vital information on cosmic radiation.

The scientifically advanced equipment will stay in orbit for three years, and will be useful in determining whether or not humans may one day be able to travel to Mars, as well as collect information on the effects of electronic radiation.

The pieces were all designed as well as made by the students, and overseen by scientists at the university.

Professor Meir Ariel, Head of the Space Engineering Center at Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Engineering told TPS-IL: “We find this age [15-18 year olds] can be very good at writing software and have proven in the past that they are up to the job.

“The satellites will monitor cosmic radiation from the sun and from the supernova explosion, which is harmful to electronic devices and humans. If we want to travel to Mars, we need to understand that.”

Each miniature space capsule contains transmitters that will send information back to space bases on Earth for scientists to analyze.

The satellites mark the 20th made and released into orbit by Israeli high school students. Many more have been made by adult working Israeli scientists, but Israel often draw on it’s youth in scientific programs, in order to encourage scientific innovation.

Because the satellites needed to be released in an Eastward direction to maximize velocity, Israel paid a company to release them from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Israel is not able to do so from it’s own land, because of hostile neighboring countries.

Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology commented: “What these talented students have accomplished is nothing short of amazing – they have built the largest Israeli satellite constellation ever launched…

“Our substantial investment in this initiative is not just an investment in technology — it is an investment in you, the next generation of Israeli space scientists and engineers.”

She also mentioned feeling ‘emotional’ at the achievement, and elation at seeing the first satellite created by a Druze community: “I am especially proud of the first-ever Druze satellite and the moving memorial mission of the Sha’ar HaNegev satellite.”

Brigadier General Uri Oron, Director General of the Israel Space Agency said: “The Tevel 2 project is a testament to the power of Israeli innovation.

“We see here a winning combination of scientific excellence, technological education, and societal integration. These satellites will not only provide crucial scientific data; they will also serve as an inspiration for the next generation of Israeli space scientists.”

The project cost 10.5 million shekels (approximately $2.88 million), was funded by Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, and was overseen by Tel Aviv University’s Space Engineering program.