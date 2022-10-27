Tel Aviv University students honor slain Palestinian terrorists

The demonstration, held at the state-funded university, was led by students affiliated with the anti-Zionist Hadash party.

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

A demonstration of support in solidarity with Palestinian terrorists who were killed in an IDF raid in Samaria was held Thursday morning at the entrance to Tel Aviv University.

Overnight Monday, Israeli security forces raided an explosives lab in Nablus (Shechem) belonging to the new Lions’ Den terrorist group, which was responsible for the murder of IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch earlier this month and was behind the planting of a a device containing four kilograms of explosives – which, fortunately, failed to explode – at a gas station outside the Jewish community of Kedumim in Samaria on September 25.

The Lions’ Den, a new terror group that quickly gained influence among young Palestinians, had also planned to carry out a massacre in Jaffa-Tel Aviv on September 8, which was foiled by the Yassam special forces unit.

The demonstration, held at the state-funded university, was led by students affiliated with the anti-Zionist Arab Hadash party. Chants recorded by activists from the Zionist group Im Tirtzu included, for example, “Oh, mother of the martyr, rejoice, all the Shabab are your sons,” Oh, mother of the prisoner, be happy, death is better than humiliation,” and “Martyr, rest, we continue the struggle… unity with Palestine in the return of all refugees, unity with Palestine in removing all the occupiers.”

Hadash-Ta’al MK Aida Touma-Sliman on Tuesday hailed the five Lions’ Den terrorists, including its leader, who were killed in the overnight raid. She posted a photo of their funeral with the caption, “Nablus separates from our martyrs today. Our Palestinian nation bids farewell to its martyrs.”

“The fact that at the entrance to Tel Aviv University chants of martyrs and intifada are heard, and the president of the university does not even bother to leave his office and remove the protesters, is a sign of weakness and a shameful surrender to terrorism,” Shai Rosengarten, Im Tirtzu’s director of activism, stated.

“If someone makes a mess in front of your house, do you say you are not responsible for the entrance? The entrance to Tel Aviv University has become like a terrorist demonstration in the middle of Jenin. Tel Aviv University students deserve a president who will make sure to keep them safe,” Rosengarten said.

Despite the Nablus-based terrorist group’s tough facade, four senior operatives, fearing they might be assassinated, surrendered to Palestinian Authority security forces late Wednesday evening.