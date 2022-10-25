‘Our martyrs’: Knesset member hails Palestinian terrorists killed by Israel

Touma-Sliman’s praise was far from the first time she has come under fire for expressing solidarity with Palestinian terror.

By Debbie Reiss, World Israel News

An Arab-Israeli lawmaker on Tuesday hailed five Palestinian terrorists, including the leader of the Lions’ Den terror group, as “our martyrs,” after they were killed by by the Israeli troops during an overnight raid.

Hadash-Ta’al MK Aida Touma-Sliman posted a photo of the funeral of the gunmen in Nablus, also known by its biblical name Shechem, captioning it: “Nablus separates from our martyrs today. Our Palestinian nation bids farewell to its martyrs.”

“The more the occupation increases its crimes, the resistance escalates. An important lesson in the history of nations,” Touma-Sliman added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz slammed Touma-Sliman over her remarks.

“I’m ashamed of public representatives who support terrorists and are prepared to let them continue to spill the blood of Israeli citizens,” Gantz wrote on Twitter.

“MK Aida Touma-Sliman once again proves that [Hadash-Ta’al] cannot be included in a government or relied on in order to form one. Israel’s security comes before the formation of a coalition,” he added.

Overnight Monday, Israeli security forces raided a bomb-making lab in Nablus belonging to the Lions’ Den terror group, killing its leader, Wadi al-Houh, as well as four other terrorists.

Palestinians in the area fired at Israeli troops as well as hurling rocks and other objects, the military said.

The Lions’ Den terror group claimed responsibility for the murder of IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch earlier this month and was also behind the planting of a bomb at a gas station in the Kedumim community in Judea and Samaria.

Touma-Sliman’s praise was far from the first time she has come under fire for expressing solidarity with Palestinian terror.

Exactly a year earlier, the former Arab Joint List MK bragged that she had held meetings in Ramallah with the six NGOs Israel designated as terrorists, which “fight the great terror of the occupation.”

“We will fight against this attempt to break Palestinian civil society,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Two months later, Touma-Sliman slammed Israeli forces for killing a terrorist.