Terrorist killed during attack on Israeli community in Samaria

IDF and police forces at the Israeli community Aish Kodesh in the Shiloh Valley, where vineyards were vandalized by Palestinians from the nearby Arab Village of Qusra, Sep 26, 2020. (TPS)

Palestinian Authority sources identified the terrorist as Mohammad Fareed Hasan, in his 20s.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

An Arab terrorist was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Saturday during an attack on the Israeli community of Aish Kodesh in Samaria

Some 100 Arabs marched on the community and confronted around 30 Israelis who came out to defend themselves. The rioters threw rocks at the Israelis and then at the IDF forces that arrived on site to end the violence.

One of the terrorists threw two explosive devices at the IDF soldiers, one of whom responded by shooting and killing him.

Another two rioters were shot and injured.

Palestinian Authority sources identified the terrorist as Mohammad Fareed Hasan, in his 20s.

The community of Aish Kodesh has been the target of repeated attacks by neighboring Arabs, and especially from the nearby town of Qusra.