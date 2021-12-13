Terrorists clash with Israeli troops in Samaria

One terrorist was killed and Three others were injured during clashes with IDF in Samaria overnight Sunday.

By Aryeh Savir/TPS

An Arab terrorist was killed Sunday night during a clash with Israeli forces who were conducting a counterterrorism operation in the city of Shechem (Nablus), under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

The Border Police stated that during an operation to arrest a terror suspect, terrorists threw dozens of explosives charges at the force. The troops, members of an elite undercover unit, responded by firing and eliminating one of the terrorists.

שכם רגעי חיסול המחבל ימ”ש שירה על כוחותינו , בתקרית נפצעו עוד 3 מחבלים ואחד נעצר pic.twitter.com/S3t5Nckdys — בז news (@1717Bazz) December 12, 2021

A terror suspect was arrested during the operation, and a Carlo submachine gun was confiscated from his home.

There were no Israeli casualties.

PA sources identified the dead terrorist as Jameel al-Kayyal, 31. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by a Red Crescent ambulance and later died of his wounds.

Three other terrorists were injured during the exchange of fire, according to some reports.

A defense establishment official is quoted as saying al-Kayyal had previously participated in a shooting attack against IDF forces.

The operation in Shechem was part of a general sweep Israeli forces conducted against terror suspects throughout Judea and Samaria on Sunday night.

Some 26 suspects were arrested during the night.

_____

World Israel News Staff contributed to this report.