Terrorists try to ambush IDF soldiers in Jordan Valley

IDF soldiers secure the scene of a shooting attack on a bus on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley, Sept. 4, 2022. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

In the first six months of 2024, medical authorities recorded 3,272 terror attacks in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Palestinian terrorists this week attempted to ambush Israel Defense Forces troops in the Jordan Valley with remotely detonated roadside bombs, the military revealed on Wednesday.

An initial assessment shows that the terrorists tried to draw soldiers toward a side road where several explosive devices were planted, the IDF said.

On Monday, Palestinian gunmen opened fire at the agricultural community of Beka’ot in the northern Jordan Valley, according to the army. The suspects fled the scene before security forces arrived.

The next day, Wednesday, members of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps’ Unit 636 stationed in the area killed a terrorist after he returned to the site in an attempt to carry out another shooting.

“Earlier today, IDF forces conducted searches in the area of the shooting with the goal of removing additional threats,” the army said Wednesday.

“During the searches, engineering forces and trackers of the Bekaa and Emekim Brigade located and destroyed four explosive devices along with other electronic devices planted at the site,” the statement added.

התפתחות בסיפור הזה:

אחרי שאתמול חוסל מחבל שעמד לירות לעבר היישוב בקעות, כח צה״ל סרק את האזור וגילה זירת מטענים, מצלמה ולוח סולארי.

ההערכה היא שפיגועי הירי האחרונים היו אמורים להיות פיגועי משיכה: המחבלים תכננו לפוצץ את המטענים על הכח הצבאי שיגיע למקום בעקבות ירי המחבלים https://t.co/vtE20dkMI9 pic.twitter.com/9YW7h4HC1I — Carmel Dangor כרמל דנגור (@carmeldangor) August 7, 2024

In the first six months of 2024, medical authorities recorded 3,272 terror attacks in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, including 1,868 cases of rock-throwing, 456 fire-bombings, 299 IED charges and 109 shootings.

On June 23, Arab terrorists in Samaria remotely detonated explosives near the security fence with the goal of attracting Israeli soldiers to the area of the blast and attacking them upon arrival, according to the IDF.