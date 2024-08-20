The ghosts of DNC past

I don’t know whom the Night of the Living Democrat Dead was for, but it wasn’t for America.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Night 1 of the DNC was a horror story. Call it the Night of the Democrat Undead.

Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden returned from the land of political oblivion to haunt the stage by giving the same speech they had given before and that had failed to win them the support of the nation and the party.

Joe Biden raved about democracy while Hillary Clinton once again claimed that “it takes a village.” It takes a village alright.

In theory, this was supposed to be a party unity night with two key failed presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, advancing Kamala as their rightful heir to carry on their battle.

In practice, it reminded everyone of how tired they were of both of them.

Some of Kamala’s new team appears to be savvy enough to be aware of that. Bring out Hillary and Biden to do their respective shtick (glass ceilings and J6) and suddenly Kamala appears fresh.

At least she isn’t talking about that or much of anything. Random word salads and kindergarten level explications may be tedious but it’s better than another speech about feminism from a serial sex predator’s mate.

For audiences tuning in for the two big figures, DNC night 1’s policy agenda was a crazy cross-breeding of abortion and unions.

What do they have in common? Nothing. It’s a confused underwhelming agenda heavy on partisan political figures, AOC and Warnock, and really obscure ones, Beshear and Coons, who are not about to become national figures.

Republicans are struggling to sell themselves, but where RNC Night 1 was slick, DNC Night 1 had elderly party figures give speeches accompanied by a promise of mandatory unionization and lots of abortions.

And anyone who doesn’t like that had better like Hillary chant “lock him up” for the hundredth time to media adulation and Biden shaking his fist like a dementia patient in a nursing home demanding a fresh cup of jello.

