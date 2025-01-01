These were Israel’s most popular baby names in 2024

In 2024, Mohammed was the most commonly given name to newborn boys in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority released its annual report on Tuesday, revealing the most popular baby names of 2024 for babies born in the Jewish State.

The overall most popular names for baby boys were Mohammed, Yosef, and Adam.

1,740 newborn boys were named Mohammed, making it the most popular given name in the country.

Notably, the names Yosef and Adam are common for both Jews and Arabs of all religions, including Christians, Druze, and Muslims.

Among the general population, the most popular girls’ names were Avigail, Miriam, and Tamar. The name Miriam is common among both Jews and Muslims.

1,156 baby girls were named Avigail. The vast majority of those girls were born to Jewish parents.

Among the Jewish population of Israel, the most popular boys’ names were Ariel, David, and Lavi. The most common names for Jewish girls were Avigail, Tamar, and Yael.

Many of the most popular names for Jewish boys have been in the top spots since recording keeping in Israel began.

Since 1948, the most commonly given name for Jewish boys in Israel has been David, followed by Yosef and Moshe.

Historically, the overall most popular names for Jewish baby girls in Israel have been Noa, Yael, and Sarah.

Among Christian boys, Elias, Yosef, and George have been the most popular names since 1948.

The most frequently given names for Christian girls are Maria, Amal, and Miriam.

For Muslim boys, Mohamed, Mahmoud, and Ahmed have been the most commonly given names.

Fatma, Miriam, and Malak have been the top names for Muslim girls over the past 76 years.

Druze boys have most frequently been named Suliman, Amir, and Adam.

Malak has been the most popular name for Druze girls, followed by Noor and Yasmin.

2024 saw 181,000 babies born in Israel, according to the report.