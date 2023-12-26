Third phase of war begins in north Gaza, intense fighting continues in Khan Younis

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A plan presented to the Israeli cabinet details the third phase of the war in Northern Gaza and a continuation of intense operations in Hamas stronghold Khan Younis until objectives are met.

The third phase in Northern Gaza is expected to last between 9 months and 2 years and will involve targeted attacks, ground raids, and airstrikes.

The end goal of this phase of the war is a dismantling of Hamas’ terror infrastructure without necessarily disbanding the terror organization entirely.

Another objective is the creation of a kilometer-wide buffer zone on the border between Gaza and Israel to ensure the security of Israeli residents in southern towns.

The IDF will maintain strict control over this area to ensure continued security.

Gazan civilians will return to areas in the North but in controlled numbers, and the IDF will maintain a presence in specific areas of Gaza to prevent unauthorized entry of civilians.

Meanwhile, intense fighting will continue in Khan Younis to disable Hamas’ capabilities there.

The IDF eliminated one of the homes of the October 7th mastermind, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who is believed to be hiding in the area’s many terror tunnels.

Last week, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed the progress of the war.

“We will redouble our efforts and complete all our goals – first of all, the elimination of the Hamas terrorist organization, the denial of its military and governmental capabilities, and the return of the hostages to Israel,” he said.

Gallant emphasized as he has on earlier occasions that the IDF’s strategy of eliminating Hamas may take time to complete, but the dedication to the goal is clear.

“The operation will be a drawn-out operation, requiring patience, but we will reach an achievement.”

Gallant concluded, “The IDF is doing an excellent job, the soldiers are fighting bravely. We embrace them and salute them for their great determination.”