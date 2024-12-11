Three Breslov Chassidim shot on the way to Joseph’s Tomb

They fled after being fired on, later seeking medical attention at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, where police subsequently detained them.

By JNS

Three Israeli men were shot and lightly wounded on their way to pray at the Joseph’s Tomb compound overnight Tuesday, according to Hebrew media reports.

The three men, members of the Breslov sect of Chassidic Judaism, had entered Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria after driving through an Israeli military checkpoint.

They fled after being fired on, later seeking medical attention at Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, where police subsequently detained them.

#BREAKING: Terrorists opened fire on three Jewish Israelis, who entered Joseph’s Tomb overnight without required security coordination, Israeli media report. The vehicle was reportedly hit, injuring all three. They escaped and drove themselves to a Jerusalem hospital. pic.twitter.com/xXNzOLiK07 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 11, 2024

“A report was received that during the night, gunfire was directed at an Israeli vehicle that broke through a checkpoint and illegally entered the city of Nablus in the Samaria Brigade’s area. The vehicle exited the city, and its occupants sought medical attention independently. The incident will be investigated,” the IDF spokesperson said, as quoted by Kikar HaShabbat.