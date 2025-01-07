Trudeau’s reign of terror will likely stop short of Canada’s total destruction

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of NATO at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium at the NATO summit in Washington, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Trudeau is the embodiment of David Horowitz’s indelible dictum that “inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out.”

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

At long last, on Monday, Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau has announced his pending resignation, although it will be awhile before he is actually gone.

In declaring his intention to resign, Trudeau prorogued parliament until March 4, which means it will not be in session but will not be dissolved.

During this period, the Liberal Party will select a new leader, after which Trudeau says he will finally depart from the scene. Thus the misrule of this curious man is likely to come to a definitive end reasonably soon, and we can only hope that he doesn’t do too much more damage between now and then.

He himself has been upfront about this. Back in 2013, before he was prime minister, he was asked what country he admired most.

Trudeau answered: “You know, there’s a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say ‘we need to go green fastest … we need to start investing in solar.’ I mean, there is a flexibility that I know Stephen Harper must dream about, of having a dictatorship that he can do everything he wanted, that I find quite interesting.”

Then when Fidel Castro died in 2016, Trudeau’s statement gave no hint of the bloodthirstiness and repression of the Communist regime in Cuba.

Instead, the vacant and vapid Canadian prime minister was fairly gushing with praise for “Cuba’s longest-serving president.”

He declared that “Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation.”

Trudeau admitted that Castro was a “controversial figure,” but insisted that “both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people, who had a deep and lasting affection for ‘el Comandante.’”

He said that his family was joining “the people of Cuba today in mourning the loss of this remarkable leader.”

This was not just an ill-considered outpouring of grief for a man Trudeau obviously loved dearly.

His praise for China and for Castro have in common an admiration for the authoritarian’s ability to get things done with no regard for the opposition or the give-and-take of the democratic process.

China was able to go green and Castro was able to make significant improvements to education and healthcare (in Trudeau’s view, not in real life) because they didn’t have to deal with all the carping and compromise that working with parliaments and voters entails.

Trudeau demonstrated his taste for authoritarianism most vividly on Feb. 14, 2022, when he invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy, a group of truckers who were protesting against his hysterical and draconian Covid measures, which were destroying their ability to make a living.

Trudeau based his case against the truckers on the claim that the Freedom Convoy was “not a peaceful protest,” which was flatly false and ironic in light of his bland response to the large-scale burning of churches and toppling of statues in Canada the previous summer.

The Emergencies Act authorizes the government of Canada to “take special temporary measures that may not be appropriate in normal times.”

These include “the regulation or prohibition of any public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace.”

The subjectivity of such an assessment is tailor-made for authoritarian measures, and Trudeau took full advantage.

In Jan. 2024, a federal court ruled that Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act was “unjustified,” but by then the damage to Canada as a free society had long since been done.

Trudeau is also, unsurprisingly, a foe of the freedom of speech. In Jan. 2023, he declared:

“Diversity truly is one of Canada’s greatest strengths, but for many Muslims, Islamophobia is all too familiar. We need to change that.”

In order to do so, he named a hijab-wearing Muslim woman, Amira Elghawaby, whom the Washington Post described as a “journalist, human rights advocate and member of the Canada Race Relations Foundation,” to head up this new government initiative.

Elghawaby explained, “Muslims are sometimes caught between being perceived as a threat or as representing a problem to solve.” She added that “she hoped this moment would spur a national conversation about the value of Canada’s diversity.”

Ah, yes, of course — diversity, which we are constantly told is our strength, and we have to keep on being told that, because the evidence of our senses so often suggests the contrary.

According to the Post, Elghawaby was to “tackle racism, discrimination and religious intolerance faced by the Muslim community.”

But why? What did racism have to do with “Islamophobia”? There are Muslims, and Islamic jihadis, of all races. Once again we saw what appeared to be a deliberate obfuscation of categories and a refusal to make basic distinctions.

Is this because racism is universally stigmatized already, and so the quickest and easiest way to get Canadians to accept the spurious concept of “Islamophobia” was to suggest that it was a form of racism? Of course.

In any case, since the Canadian government was now officially committed to efforts to convince us of the wonderfulness of Islam, it did not look kindly upon critics of the religion, including foes of jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who has a good chance to become prime minister, has pledged to do away with this ridiculous office, and that can’t come a moment too soon.

The end of Trudeau’s nine-year reign of terror also cannot end a moment too soon. Canada is more divided, more dangerous, and poorer than it was when he took office.

A massive influx of unvetted migrants has diluted the country’s cultural character and endangered citizens with a not insignificant presence of Islamic jihadis (who cannot be discussed because to do so would be “Islamophobic”).

He will be remembered as a Canadian leader whose actions directly threatened Canada’s continued existence as a free society. He deserves all the opprobrium that is coming to him.