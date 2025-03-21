Trump: After Khalil, ‘there will be many more’

Pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University in New York during a protest on Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

The President’s promise that there will be “many more [deportations of supporters of terrorism] to come,” leading all the other Khalils on campuses from sea to shining sea to shudder in anticipation of a crackdown, has given me a warm feeling inside.

By Hugh Fitzgerald, Frontpage Magazine

Now that Mahmoud Khalil, who led the pro-Hamas demonstrations at Columbia University during the past year, has had his green card revoked, and faces possible deportation, the president has made clear that despite legal hurdles, this was only “the first arrest of many to come.”

More on this pleasant prospect can be found here:

“Judge temporarily blocks deportation of arrested pro-Palestinian student at Columbia,” Reuters, March 9, 2025:

…Trump had said on Monday that the arrest of Khalil, who has played a prominent role in pro-Palestinian protests at New York’s Columbia University, will be followed by others.

“This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it. Many are not students. They are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

On Sunday, Trump’s administration arrested a Palestinian graduate student who played a prominent role in last year’s pro-Palestinian protests at New York’s Columbia University.

“On March 9, 2025, in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism, and in coordination with the Department of State, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student. Khalil led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization,” DHS spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin said.

“ICE and the Department of State are committed to enforcing President Trump’s executive orders and to protecting US national security.”…

About Trump, like many of you no doubt, I blow hot and cold. His just-appointed ambassador to Kuwait, for example, is Amer Ghalib, since 2021 the Mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan.

He has been a severe critic of Israel, and urged the Hamtramck City Council to pass a resolution to divest from Israel and for the city not to buy from any companies that in some way are associated with the Jewish state.

That ought to have disqualified Ghalib for any job with the Federal government, but instead, to reward him for campaign in for Trump among Arab voters in Michigan, he has now been appointed as the American ambassador to Kuwait.

What Trump and the State Department fail to realize is that the Kuwaitis look down their noses at the Yemenis, who are regarded by the Gulf Arabs as their primitive qat-chewing cousins.

The Kuwaitis may well be offended to be sent a Yemeni as the American ambassador. His appointment leaves me cold.

But the way that Trump has handled Mahmoud Khalil, canceling his green card, and now making plans to deport him, is another matter.

