Trump announces ‘Golden Dome’ defense system will be ‘more advanced than Israel’s’

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump announces program to develop missile defense network, mirroring Israel’s Iron Dome, dubbed the Golden Dome, which he claims will be even more advanced that Israel’s groundbreaking system.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled plans to develop an American missile defense network mirroring Israel’s Iron Dome system.

Joined in the Oval Office by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Sen. Kevin Cramer, (R-N.D.), and U.S. Space Force second vice chief of operations Gen. Michael Guetlein, who has been tapped to lead the new program.

During the press conference, Trump compared the new missile defense system to President Ronald Reagan’s proposed Strategic Defense Initiative plan, dubbed by some as “Star Wars.”

“That’s something we want, and Ronald Reagan wanted it many years ago, but they didn’t have the technology, but it’s something we’re going to have.”

Trump also noted the program’s roots in the Israeli Iron Dome system, which began development in 2007 and was first deployed in 2011.

Highlighting its relationship to the Israeli system, Trump said the American missile shield would be called “Golden Dome,” boasting that it will be more advanced than its Israeli predecessor.

“As you know, we helped Israel with theirs and it was very successful and now we have technology that’s even far advanced from that, but including hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles and advanced cruise missiles, all of them will be knocked out of the air.”

The technology to be employed by the new Golden Dome system, Trump claimed, is “super technology – nobody else has it.”

The president said the Golden Dome will take just over three years and $175 billion to develop, with an upcoming funding bill to provide an initial $25 billion.

“We’ll have it done in about three years. Once fully constructed, the Golden Dome will be capable of intercepting missiles even if they are launched from other sides of the world and even if they are launched from space, and we will have the best system ever built,” Trump added.

However, the Congressional Budget Office earlier this month estimated that the development and operation of the shield over a 20-year period could cost over $830 billion.

Canada has expressed interest in being included in the missile shield, Trump said, adding that Gen. Guetlein, the program’s manager, has projected nearly 100% protection from incoming missiles, including those launched from space.

The Golden Dome system is projected to be operational at the end of Trump’s term in January, 2029.