‘Weak’ Biden, Harris to blame for deadly Hezbollah attack on Israel, says Trump

‘Today’s attack on Israel cannot be forgotten’ Trump tells supporters at Minnesota rally, linking Hezbollah attack to Iran and blaming Biden administration ‘weakness.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump blamed the ‘ineffective’ Biden administration for a deadly terrorist attack on northern Israel over the weekend, claiming that American weakness had encouraged Iranian proxies to strike Israel with an Iranian-made missile.

Speaking at a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota Saturday evening, Trump lamented the deadly missile attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the northern Golan Heights which left 12 dead and dozens more injured.

The attack, which Israel has attributed to Hezbollah, reportedly involved an Iranian-designed projectile, which struck a soccer field, killing and injuring children as young as 10.

“I would like to condemn the evil attack on Israel that took place earlier today, a missile launched by Hezbollah killed at least a dozen children, young children,” Trump told supporters, highlighting his decision in 2019 to recognize Israel’s 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights.

“They were playing, as you heard, on a soccer field in Israeli territory on the Golan Heights, a place that I recognized during my administration as under Israel’s sovereignty. It was a big thing.”

The former president emphasized Iran’s role in the attack as the primary patron of Hezbollah, blaming the Biden White House for “weak” policies which claimed encouraged the attack, and arguing that such an attack would not have happened had he been in office.

“The savage Hezbollah terrorist struck these children with an Iranian precision missile. Dozens more were wounded in the attack, and sadly, the death toll is probably going to go very substantially higher. Our hearts go out to the families of these innocent children.”

“Today’s attack on Israel cannot be forgotten, and it will go down as another moment in history created by a weak and ineffective United States president and vice president. They wouldn’t have done this if I were the president. They wouldn’t have done it, and they didn’t.”