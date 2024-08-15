Trump discussed hostage deal talks with Netanyahu ahead of Doha summit – report

On eve of Doha summit renewing negotiations on possible hostage deal and ceasefire, former President Trump reportedly calls Netanyahu to discuss the talks.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Doha summit and efforts to achieve a deal to free the 115 Israeli hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, according to a report Thursday.

Citing two U.S. sources who were briefed on the call, Axios reported Thursday that the former president spoke with the Israeli premier on the eve of the much-anticipated summit in Qatar, as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Israel to reach a deal with Hamas – despite the terror group’s insistence that a deal mark the end of the ongoing war in Gaza.

One of the two sources cited in the report said that Trump called Netanyahu with the intention of encouraging the Israeli head of government to agree to a hostage deal, though the source could not confirm whether Trump actually conveyed this during the conversation.

While the Trump 2024 campaign refused to comment on the report, the Prime Minister’s Office did not deny that the call took place.

Trump met with Netanyahu at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida last month, following Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress.

During their meeting, Trump emphasized the need to return the Israeli hostages immediately.

Since the outbreak of the war between Hamas and Israel on October 7th and pressure within the Democratic party on the Biden administration to distance itself from Israel’s handling of the war, Trump has touted his close relationship with Netanyahu and pro-Israel bonafides during his president, while accusing President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Democratic party of hostility towards the Jewish state.