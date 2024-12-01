Trump names billionaire Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, as Middle East and Arab affairs adviser

‘Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

President-elect Donald Trump named Lebanese-American billionaire Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, as adviser on Arab and Middle East Affairs, the New York Post reports.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,” Trump, 78, wrote on Truth Social.

“He has been a longtime proponent of Republican and Conservative values, an asset to my Campaign, and was instrumental in building tremendous new coalitions with the Arab American Community,” he added.

Massad Boulos runs Boulos Enterprises, a Nigeria-based company specializing in mechanical equipment and motorcycles.

Boulos also serves as CEO of the SCOA Nigeria conglomerate, which deals with power plants, buses, construction, and the importation of fine foods.

Tiffany Trump, who has a law degree from Georgetown and has largely stayed out of the public eye, married Michael Boulos in 2022.

“Massad is a dealmaker, and an unwavering supporter of PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a strong advocate for the United States, and its interests, and I am pleased to have him on our team!” Trump wrote.

Boulos is yet another family member in a long line of Trump relatives involved in his administration.

Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law, Charles Kushner, has been named US ambassador to France.

During the 2024 election, Boulos helped Trump connect with the Arab-American community and campaigned for him in Michigan, a state with a high concentration of Muslims and Arab-Americans.

Muslim support may have enabled President-elect Donald Trump to flip Michigan on the way to winning the 2024 election.

Trump won Michigan in 2016–the first time a Republican presidential candidate secured the state in three decades.

Although President Biden won the state in the 2020 election, Trump managed to flip the state back, which he won by just 10,000 votes.

Muslim support may have been a factor in Trump’s clinching the state that is home to the largest Arab population in the United States.

A day before the election, Trump boasted of a “record-breaking” coalition of Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan.

“We are building the biggest and broadest coalition in American Political History. This includes record-breaking numbers of Arab and Muslim Voters in Michigan who want PEACE,” said Trump on X, a day before the presidential election.