Trump reveals letter he received from Palestinian Authority chief

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and then-President Donald Trump attend a joint press conference in Bethlehem, on May 23, 2017. (Flash90)

Ahead of meeting with Netanyahu, Trump hints at Middle East peace push in second term and reveals personal letter from Mahmoud Abbas.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Former president and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump revealed a personal letter he received from the chairman of the Palestinian Authority earlier this month, after Trump was wounded by a sniper during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Early Wednesday morning, Trump posted to the Truth Social social media network a scan of the letter from Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, dated June 14th – the day after the assassinatio nattempt.

In the one-page letter, Abbas expressed his “grave concern” over the shooting attack and condemned “acts of violence.

“It is with grave concern that I have received news and later on watched footage of your attempted assassination,” Abbas wrote.

“Acts of violence must not have a place in a world of law and order. Respect for the other with tolerance and valuing of human life is what must prevail.”

“Despicable acts of attempted or successful assassinations are acts of weakness with failed understanding of peaceful measures to resolve conflicts. Differences must be resolved through communication with freedom of expression.”

“Our thoughts are also with the families of those who lost their life and were injured. Wishing you strength and safety.”

Trump responded to Abbas’ letter with a brief note, written with a sharpie marker, on the bottom of the letter itself.

“Mahmoud – So Nice – Thank you – Everything will be good. Best Wishes, Donald Trump.”

Above the scan of Abbas’ letter, Trump mentioned his upcoming meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, slated for Friday, and hinted that if reelected, his second term would include a new push for a Middle East peace deal.

“Looking forward to seeing Bibi Netanyahu on Friday, and even more forward to achieving Peace in the Middle East! DJT.”