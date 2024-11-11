Trump rules out bringing back two pro-Israel stalwarts from first administration

Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley at the United Nations headquarters in New York, July 20, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Ambassador Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, both prominent pro-Israel figures in the first Trump administration, will not be returning to the new administration, Trump announces.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President and President-elect Donald Trump has ruled out bringing back two pro-Israel stalwarts from his first administration, the incoming president announced over the weekend.

In a post to the Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump wrote that Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the first two years of his presidency, would not be tapped to serve in any capacity in the new administration.

Haley challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and initially refused to endorse the former president, before giving his presidential run her backing at the party national convention.

Trump also ruled out bringing Mike Pompeo back into his new administration.

Pompeo, a former congressman representing Kansas’ Fourth Congressional District, served as Director of the CIA under President Trump, before becoming Secretary of State.

Between his two roles as CIA director and Secretary of State, Pompeo served throughout the entire four years of the Trump presidency.

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Haley responded via X/Twitter to Trump’s post, wishing him “great success” in his new administration.

“I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years.”

On Sunday, Pompeo tweeted that he was “proud to work with” Trump during his first administration.

“As you said, when we were together last week, you and I built the plan that made the world safer & led to no new wars. America firmly rejected the Biden-Harris foreign policy agenda. We have a duty to put America First again.”