Trump tells Jewish broadcaster: ‘I will protect Israel’

Trump has said the Gaza war should end quickly, but he also indicated that Israel should have freer rein to pursue their military goals.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Jewish broadcaster and author Mark Levin spoke to Israel National News about President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East policy, emphasizing that “Trump will protect Israel.”

Although it is believed that the growing number of Arab-American supporters may have allowed him to win the pivotal swing state of Michigan, Trump’s support for the Jewish State is still solid, given his decidedly pro-Israel nominations for crucial positions.

Levin said “I predict that he will give the Israeli government whatever they need to end the war quickly. He would like peace, but he will protect Israel. It will be a fantastic opportunity for the Israeli government.”

The broadcaster revealed that after he sent Trump a congratulations message, Trump texted back saying “Thank you, and by the way Mark, I will protect Israel.”

Last week, Trump threatened there would be “hell to pay” if the hostages in Gaza aren’t released by the time he takes office on January 20th.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Trump’s ultimatum, stating that, “This is a very decisive statement that clarifies that there is one party responsible for this situation and that is Hamas.”

When asked what Trump intends to do if the hostages aren’t freed by January 20th, Levin indicated that the President-elect will make good on his threat.

“Trump does not just beat his chest – he is sending a message that the hostages must be returned. In due course, in his way, he will take care of this business,” Levin said.

“I could speculate, we could tell Qatar, you get the hostages out, or you’re going to pay a price. They [Qatar] play both sides of the aisle,” Levin explained.

Levin emphasized that Iran “made a big mistake” by allegedly backing the assassination attempt against Trump.

“Iran has put a death warrant on his head; if I were the Nazis that run Iran, I would be very nervous because they made a terrible mistake trying to assassinate Donald Trump.”

Levin declared that a second Trump presidency is going to be “a new day” for Israel.

“The Israeli people need to know… It’s a new day, there is a new president, his instincts, his beliefs, his principles are those that are embraced by the Israeli people, and I think the Israeli government.”